Police body camera shows officers rescue man who fell in at Lake Michigan while trying to rescue his dog



CHICAGO, Illinois – Chicago police have released body camera footage of a rescue on Lake Michigan.

The man who fell in the water had jumped in to rescue his dog, an American Eskimo mix, named Pika.

The man was able to get Pika to safety, but then needed help himself.

Police said he couldn’t get out because of the large ice walls that had formed along the water’s edge.

“They (CPD) absolutely saved my life,” the man said. ” I will be forever grateful to them.”

Both the man and the dog are doing well.