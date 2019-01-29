× Parole approved in case of rock thrown at car that injured Uniontown woman

LEWISBURG, Pa.— Parole has been approved over a prosecutor’s objections for the man accused of having thrown a rock from an interstate overpass in 2014 in central Pennsylvania, critically injuring an Ohio schoolteacher.

PennLive.com reports that the state board of probation and parole approved parole beginning March 11 for 22-year-old Dylan Lahr, citing his remorse and a positive recommendation from prison officials.

Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson said Monday he didn’t “feel good about it” considering the impact on Sharon Budd and her family.

Johnson said Lahr tossed the 4½-pound rock in July 2014 that smashed the windshield of Budd’s car, striking her. The Uniontown, Ohio resident suffered brain injuries and loss of an eye.

Parole was earlier denied for Lahr’s brother, 23-year-old Brett, but approved for two other defendants.

