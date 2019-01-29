× Ohio State cancels classes due to frigid forecast; online petition reached 28k

COLUMBUS- Too cold for school. As hundreds of schools and government offices, and other universities in Northeast Ohio decided to cancel classes due to the frigid forecast, The Ohio State University followed in their footsteps.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, OSU Emergency Management announced Ohio State University would close Tuesday at 11 p.m. through Thursday at 7 a.m.

Wednesday classes and activities are canceled.

According to the university’s website, “The health, safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff is the university’s top priority.” Wind chills could go well below zero Wednesday morning and afternoon. OSU said students, faculty and staff are encouraged to stay indoors unless it is necessary to travel.

The university’s decision came as an online petition was created to try and get classes canceled. The petition had more than 28k signatures by Tuesday evening.

In a press release, the school had said it has closed only 13 times since 1978; with Wednesday’s closure, that number now stands at 14.

