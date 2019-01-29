× No timeline for restoring Dominion Energy service to 200 Rocky River customers

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– About 200 Dominion Energy customers in Rocky River remain without service on Tuesday.

Crews located one location where water is entering the gas lines. A Dominion spokesman said they will excavate and replace that section of pipe, with crews working throughout the evening.

There is no time frame on when the gas will be restored.

The following streets are affected: Beachwood Drive, Brook Lane, Creek Lane, Elmwood Court, Erie Road, Eriewood Driver, Gatehouse Lane, Homeland Drive, Morewood Drive and Whittlesay Lane.

Dominion is helping those residents by putting them up in area hotels.

Rocky River police said members of the Westshore Community Emergency Response Team will be walking to houses in the area to provide additional information to residents. The volunteers can be identified by their bright yellow vests and they will be working in teams of two.