Nearly 200 Dominion Energy customers without heat in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – 195 Dominion Energy customers do not have gas service Tuesday.

Dominion Energy tells FOX 8 its crews are looking for the source of water in the lines.

The company says that water disrupted the flow of gas, and they have to turn it off so they can get to the source and make repairs.

This affects people on Beachwood Drive; Brook Lane, Creek Lane, Elmwood Court, Elmwood Road, Erie Road, Eriewood Drive, Gatehouse Lane, Homeland Drive, Morewood Drive and Whittlesay Lane.

Dominion does not have a timeline on when service will be restored.