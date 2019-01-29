‘Mail carriers are not superhuman’: Should outdoor workers have ‘cold days’ when it’s freezing?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – FOX 8 is forecasting wind chills up to 35 below zero Wednesday, the coldest weather we’ve seen in 25 years.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Some of the services we rely on like mail and trash collection require workers to be outside to do their jobs.

But when it is that cold, should outdoor workers have the day off?

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports outdoor workers exposed to cold and windy conditions are at risk of cold stress.

Although OSHA does not have a specific standard that covers working in cold environments, it does say employers have a duty to protect workers from recognized hazards, including cold stress hazards.

One man’s post saying he can do without his mail when it’s this cold has gone viral.

The United States Postal Service’s (USPS) unofficial motto is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

But 35 below might be a good place for wiggle room.

Two local communities, Rocky River and Lakewood, are delaying trash pickup as a safety measure for trash collectors.

What do you think?