I-Team: Warrensville Heights officials asked state agents to look into allegations against patrol officer accused of sexual assault

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained a letter sent by Warrensville Heights officials to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, asking for agents to look into allegations against a patrol officer accused of a sexual assault last Thursday.

Sources say the alleged sexual assault took place inside a police cruiser while the officer was on duty.

Dave O'Neil, a spokesman with BCI, confirmed that agents did search the cruiser Monday looking for evidence.

The city released a written statement saying the officer was placed on leave and the police chief takes these matters seriously.

Officials would not let us into the building and would not answer any questions.

BCI officials say they do not know how long the investigation will take.