I-Team: Second wrong-way driver caught on camera near downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained pictures of another wrong-way driver going onto the Shoreway near downtown Cleveland, the second case captured by a new alert system for Cleveland police.

Police and the Ohio Dept. of Transportation are testing a system of sensors and cameras to detect wrong-way drivers on the Shoreway at West 28th, a problem area for drivers going against the flow of traffic.

The latest case happened several days ago, and cameras captured a car going onto the Shoreway by going up the ramp used by traffic to come down.

That car sparked an alert to the Cleveland police dispatch center, and police radio transmissions show a dispatcher started to scramble officers to the area even before a witness had finished a 911 call.

The dispatcher can be heard saying, "We got some confirmation. We're looking at the video. Definitely up there.”

Police radio tapes show officers hurried there from multiple directions, but they couldn’t find that wrong-way driver.

The new alert system has only been running for a matter of weeks. The first case happened as soon as the system had been installed.

That driver also could not be found.

Police believe the drivers in both cases quickly somehow realized their mistakes and turned around or managed to get off of the Shoreway quickly.

While those vehicles weren’t found, the recordings show the new system does make police aware of a wrong-way driver immediately.

Police believe that could, in some cases, help officers stop a wrong-way driver before anyone gets hurt.

So is there anything that can be done to improve safety at that location? The on/off ramp now has big red signs, and a wrong-way driver sets off flashing lights. Any other changes there would likely involve the traffic commissioner and city traffic engineers.

