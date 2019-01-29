Government offices, courts and more close for dangerously cold temps

CLEVELAND– Communities throughout Northeast Ohio are closing buildings and canceling services Wednesday and Thursday with winds of 25 to 35 degrees below zero.
Government offices and courts:
- Cuyahoga County: Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas (General, Juvenile, Probate, Domestic Relations), the Cleveland Municipal Court, Cleveland Municipal Housing Court, and the 8th District Court of Appeals will be operating with essential personnel only. All hearings scheduled for Wednesday, including probation reporting, will be rescheduled. Arraignments will be held, but only for those already in custody.
- Portage County Administration Building closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The Annex Building, a portion of the Riddle Block, Water Resources Department, Dog Warden, Records Center and Solid Waste will also be closed.
Parks:
- Kiwanis Recreation Park, Latimore Street, Painesville, closed until Friday.
Trash pickup:
- Some cities, including Cleveland and Strongsville, are postponing waste pickup. Please check with your municipality.
Universities:
- Case Western Reserve University closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Thursday because of extremely cold temperatures.