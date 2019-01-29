Firefighter hurt battling blaze in Norton

NORTON, Ohio - A firefighter was hurt when he slipped on ice while battling a fire at Vinylux in Norton Tuesday morning.
Around 1:15 a.m. Norton fire officials report there was a fire and explosion at Vinylux.
When fire officials arrived on scene, they say the building was already consumed in flames.
The building is a total loss.
Fire officials are investigating a cause.
Norton fire received assistance from Barberton, Chippewa Lake, Copley, Wadsworth, Fairlaw, Bath and Sharon Center.
41.057469 -81.590718