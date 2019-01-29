Deep freeze: Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind chill warnings will be in full effect until Thursday afternoon. Check out all of the SCHOOL CLOSINGS on our list so far.

**Check out other closings including government offices, here**

There will be subzero temperatures starting early Wednesday and maintaining subzero status for 30+ consecutive hours potentially. Several standing record low maximums and minimums are in jeopardy of being outdone. Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 BELOW are knocking at our doorsteps!

**Warming centers, here**

!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Wind chill forecast:

Follow weather updates.