Deep freeze: Dangerous wind chills lead to school closings, other cancellations

WIND CHILL WARNINGS will be in full effect tonight until Thursday afternoon. Check out all of the SCHOOL CLOSINGS on our list so far.

Temperatures will remain stagnant during the daylight hours before taking an abrupt fall tonight! The end result will be subzero temperatures starting early Wednesday and maintaining subzero status for 30+ consecutive hours potentially. Several standing record low maximums and minimums are in jeopardy of being outdone.

Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 BELOW are knocking at our doorsteps!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Wind chill forecast:

