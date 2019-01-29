Community planning homecoming befitting a queen for teen who battled life-threatening infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio -- The hallways of Shelby High School and the neighboring community are decorated with yellow ribbons in honor of Senior Lindsey Gies, the daughter of Shelby High Principal John Gies.

Classmates chose Lindsey as their homecoming queen, and they say her favorite color, yellow, matches her sunny disposition.

Classmate Nick Amstutz, sporting a yellow T-shirt emblazoned with 'Love for Lindsey,' told FOX 8, 'It's a small community, small school, so I saw her every day; always smiling always, positive.”

Lindsey Gies’ close-knit family and her classmates were devastated when she fell ill with an infection in December.

Then came the news that as a result of a medication she was given as part of the treatment, she had to undergo a double leg amputation below each knee, and she will also lose her fingertips.

“I was very sad; I think I cried almost every day,” said close friend McKenna Deskins.

“She`s one of the best kids I've ever met and why did it happen to her?” said Nick Amstutz.

In the weeks that followed, Lindsey's classmates and the people of Shelby rallied around the 17-year-old, holding fundraisers and accepting donations for the yellow ribbons, wristbands and T-shirts that honor Lindsey and the incredible spirit she has shown in the face of adversity.

“It was sad, at first, but I texted her and she was very positive, not negative whatsoever, so it helped me be more comfortable with it,” said Deskins.

“Always positive, she never got down on herself, which a lot of people in this situation would, but she was always up and ready to go and just kept attacking what was coming,” added Amstutz.

As her recovery continues, Lindsey Gies’ father announced this week that she will be coming home soon, and her friends are asking the community to line the streets of Shelby on that day, to give her a homecoming befitting a queen.

Her classmates are looking forward to seeing her smile again in the halls of Shelby High. “She's very excited to come home, for sure, but I think seeing her favorite color and seeing everyone in the community be together, I think that'll help,” Deskins said.

Lindsey's family says they are grateful for the support and relieved that she can continue her recovery at home.

40.881445 -82.661842