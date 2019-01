Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We are saluting one of Cleveland's own today.

13-year-old Chloe Davidson is a 7th grader and the founder of "I will sit with you."

The group's goal is to stop bullying, make new friends and learn to never judge a book by it's cover.

