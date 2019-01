CLEVELAND– Officials from the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County will provide an update on the winter weather conditions

A wind chill warning goes into effect early Wednesday morning with gusts producing wind chills 25 to 35 degrees below zero. Experts are predicting life-threatening cold conditions.

During Tuesday’s news conference, officials will be joined by representatives from the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

