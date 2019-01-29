× Boil advisory for Middleburg Heights, Strongsville lifted after water main break

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of Water lifted the boil advisory for portions of Middleburg Heights and Strongsville on Tuesday.

A water main break shortly after 2 a.m. Monday at the Engle Road pump station prompted the advisory. The road remains closed between Sheldon and Bagley roads.

The water department said testing results from water samples showed no pathogens. The water is safe to drink and use as normal, according to the Cleveland Division of Water.

Officials said it could take all week to repair the 36-inch pipe.