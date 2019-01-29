Authorities search for 16-year-old Mansfield girl missing since 2017

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Khiajah Habeeb-Ullah was last seen on Nov. 17, 2017 in Mansfield, the center said in a news release on Tuesday. Investigators said she may travel to Akron.

Habeeb-Ullah is 5 foot 4 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was first featured on FOX 8’s missing person segment in May 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234.