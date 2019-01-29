× All 3 aboard medical helicopter killed in crash in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities say three people aboard a medical helicopter have died in a crash in southeastern Ohio.

A vice president of Survival Flight medical transportation says there were no patients aboard. Andrew Arthurs says the three who died were crew. The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the flight was on its way to Pomeroy on Tuesday morning when it crashed near the community of Zaleski. That’s about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro in Chicago reports that the helicopter was a Bell 407 that crashed, but he had no other information.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it expects to release more details soon.

Molinaro says the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will have investigators at the scene