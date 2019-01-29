14-year-old girl disappears from home, now missing for two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, Tennessee - What happened to 14-year-old Savannah Leigh Pruitt?

Her parents say they haven't seen her since she went to bed on January 13 in her Madisonville home.

Savannah's mother says when she went to check on her in the morning, she was gone.

"It's like having your soul ripped out of your body," Randall Pruitt said at a press conference with authorities on Friday. "You can't think, you can't eat, you can't sleep, you can't rest -- life has just ceased for us since she left."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to search for the missing teen.

The Pruitts say they moved to Madisonville from Lawrenceville, Georgia in late December.

Law enforcement reports they tracked a ping to Savannah's cell phone in Corbin, Kentucky on January 14 around 5:15 a.m.

That's about two and a half hours from her home.

“There has been nothing in any of that reporting that led us to believe that she intended to run away or was speaking with anybody that would try to abduct her,” Detective Jason Fillyaw said in an interview with WVLT.

Savannah has no special needs or any health issues, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who has any information is asked to call: the Monroe County Sheriff's Office phone number is (423) 442-3911, and TBI is (800) TBI-FIND (824-3469).