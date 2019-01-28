Will they or won’t they? Schools closely monitoring frigid forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Will they or won’t they close?

That’s the question many families were asking Monday ahead of this week's bitterly cold arctic blast.

Extremely dangerous wind chills are likely to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday.

Some areas could see wind chills plummet to minus 30 degrees or colder.

“It’s terrible and I’m not from here so I’m not used to this,” said Erica Figueroa, who moved here recently with her family from California. “Gotta prepare the house, gotta prepare the kids.”

Erica and her family are bracing for the cold but also hoping schools will close.

“We got to a school that doesn’t have buses,” said Erica. “I see a lot of kids that don’t even have jackets so I’m worried.”

School districts across the area are closely monitoring the formidable forecast, and posting updates on their websites and social media sites, but most have not yet decided to close.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon has said in the past that it’s a difficult decision and one they don’t make lightly, because so many students rely on them for meals and other services.

A notice on the district's website said, in part, “CMSD will be ready for the arrival of an Arctic blast,” and “we are encouraging our students to 'Get To School.'"

CMSD will be ready for an Arctic blast expected Wednesday. Until then, we are encouraging our students to "Get To School, You Can Make It!" (follow @Get2SchoolCLE) We will notify our school community of school closing decisions related to Wednesday's forecast Tuesday night. — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) January 28, 2019

However, they could still close and that decision will be made Tuesday night.

“It’s too cold. I don’t want to walk to the bus stop. I’m not trying to freeze; I’m not trying to get frostbite,” said Fred Kasold, a Cleveland High School student.

Akron Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said, “We have 21 thousand kids and we probably have more than half of them that have to walk, you know, and for those kids, it's just dangerous.”

Health officials warn that frostbite can happen quickly when the weather is this extreme and can start as soon as 30 minutes or sooner.

