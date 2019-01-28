‘We are going to line up and blast you with snowballs’: Bedford police issue warning ahead of dangerous cold

BEDFORD, Ohio – FOX 8 has been working to prepare you for the dangerous cold temperatures that are moving in this week.

Local police departments want to make sure you’re prepared as well.

Bedford PD says “there will be extra punishment…for unsportsmanlike nonsense.”

They even throw shade at the referees in the NFC Championship game.

“Unlike the refs from the Saints/Rams game, we will call the penalty,” they add.

They’re instituting “the snowball gauntlet.”

“If we have to arrest you, or give you a ticket for driving like you just don’t care, waiving your hands in the air, we are going to line up and blast you with snowballs.”

You’ve been warned.