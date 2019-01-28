School closings and delays

Water main break in Middleburg Heights impacting people in 5 communities, forces school closures

Posted 5:34 am, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59AM, January 28, 2019

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A water main break in Middleburg Heights is having a major impact on multiple communities.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Engle Road is closed from Sheldon Road to Jefferson Park Road.

FOX 8 has learned there is low or no water pressure for people in Middleburg Heights, Strongsville, Parma, Parma Heights and North Royalton.

The Cleveland Water Department is on the scene.

FOX 8 has learned the water department is still trying to locate the actual break. Crews are being impacted by cold weather and rush hour traffic.

It is leading to school closures as well. Strongsville is closing several schools today.

  • Strongsville Early Learning Preschool (Lunn Rd. Location ONLY)
  • Muraski Elementary
  • Whitney Elementary
  • Strongsville Middle School
  • SCS Administrative Offices

    • The Strongsville Rec Center is also closed.

    Cleveland Water reports it is a 36 inch water main.

    Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.