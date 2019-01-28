Water main break in Middleburg Heights impacting people in 5 communities, forces school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A water main break in Middleburg Heights is having a major impact on multiple communities.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Engle Road is closed from Sheldon Road to Jefferson Park Road.

FOX 8 has learned there is low or no water pressure for people in Middleburg Heights, Strongsville, Parma, Parma Heights and North Royalton.

The Cleveland Water Department is on the scene.

FOX 8 has learned the water department is still trying to locate the actual break. Crews are being impacted by cold weather and rush hour traffic.

It is leading to school closures as well. Strongsville is closing several schools today.

Strongsville Early Learning Preschool (Lunn Rd. Location ONLY)

Muraski Elementary

Whitney Elementary

Strongsville Middle School

SCS Administrative Offices

The Strongsville Rec Center is also closed.

Cleveland Water reports it is a 36 inch water main.

Crews are currently working on a 36 in. water main break on Engle Rd. near Englewood Dr. in Middleburg Hts. We are working on isolating the break and shutting off water to the main in order to make repairs. — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) January 28, 2019

