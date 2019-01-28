Water main break in Middleburg Heights impacting people in 5 communities, forces school closures

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A water main break in Middleburg Heights is having a major impact on multiple communities.
It happened around 2 a.m. Monday.
Engle Road is closed from Sheldon Road to Jefferson Park Road.
FOX 8 has learned there is low or no water pressure for people in Middleburg Heights, Strongsville, Parma, Parma Heights and North Royalton.
The Cleveland Water Department is on the scene.
FOX 8 has learned the water department is still trying to locate the actual break. Crews are being impacted by cold weather and rush hour traffic.
It is leading to school closures as well. Strongsville is closing several schools today.
The Strongsville Rec Center is also closed.
Cleveland Water reports it is a 36 inch water main.
Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.