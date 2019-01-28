Water main break in Middleburg Heights impacting people in 5 communities, boil advisory in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A water main break in Middleburg Heights is having a major impact on multiple communities.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Engle Road is closed from Sheldon Road to Jefferson Park Road.

FOX 8 has learned there is low or no water pressure for people in Middleburg Heights, Strongsville, Parma, Parma Heights and North Royalton.

Cleveland Water reports it is working to repair a 36 inch water main.

Crews are currently working on a 36 in. water main break on Engle Rd. near Englewood Dr. in Middleburg Hts. We are working on isolating the break and shutting off water to the main in order to make repairs. — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) January 28, 2019

The break closed several schools and also the Strongsville Rec Center.

There is a boil advisory in effect for people in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights.

Cleveland Water released a map indicating who is impacted.

A boil advisory means water should be brought to a rolling boil for 1 to 3 minutes before it is used.

