Water main break in Middleburg Heights impacting people in 5 communities, boil advisory in effect

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A water main break in Middleburg Heights is having a major impact on multiple communities.
It happened around 2 a.m. Monday.
Engle Road is closed from Sheldon Road to Jefferson Park Road.
FOX 8 has learned there is low or no water pressure for people in Middleburg Heights, Strongsville, Parma, Parma Heights and North Royalton.
Cleveland Water reports it is working to repair a 36 inch water main.
The break closed several schools and also the Strongsville Rec Center.
There is a boil advisory in effect for people in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights.
Cleveland Water released a map indicating who is impacted.
A boil advisory means water should be brought to a rolling boil for 1 to 3 minutes before it is used.
