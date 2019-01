BELFAST, Ireland — Officials say a rare red panda that disappeared from Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland has been found.

The red panda left the zoo premises on Sunday, it was not exactly clear how.

Monday morning the zoo tweeted that the red panda had been found and was safe.

We are happy to report that the missing red panda has been located and is being returned to its home at Belfast Zoo – thanks to everyone for their help with the search! pic.twitter.com/hHLcLmtDyv — Belfast Zoo (@BelfastZoo) January 28, 2019

Two red panda cubs were born at the zoo in June. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says the red panda faces a very high risk of extinction.