Rain and snow Monday followed by arctic outbreak; wind chill watch in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will be rising into the upper 30’s to around 40 Monday (fairly common in this type of cold pattern) followed by some light snow mixing then changing to rain in the evening. We’ll transition back to snow late Monday night as the arctic front moves through. A coating to an inch possible.

Get ready for an arctic outbreak! Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday that by Wednesday we will be challenged to reach zero with several standing record low maximums and minimums in jeopardy.

There is a wind chill watch in effect for most of Northeast Ohio from Tuesday to Thursday.

Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 BELOW!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Be prepared and stay warm and safe.

Here is some historical perspective on this dangerous cold this week:

The last time we had a DAYTIME HIGH below zero was 25 years ago: 1994 (-3)

Coldest overall temperatures:

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

When does the cold end? Not for a while. Long range outlook shows cold continuing into early February.