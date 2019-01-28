LIVE VIDEO: Houston police say five officers struck in shooting, taken to hospitals

HOUSTON– Houston police say five officers were struck in a shooting and taken to hospitals.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down” and said that at least three officers were injured. Police then updated that number.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can. Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019