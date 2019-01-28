LIVE VIDEO: Houston police say five officers struck in shooting, taken to hospitals

HOUSTON– Houston police say five officers were struck in a shooting and taken to hospitals.
In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.
Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down” and said that at least three officers were injured. Police then updated that number.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.
