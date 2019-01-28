Peaches and nectarines sold at Ohio Walmarts under recall for listeria concern

OHIO – Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. is recalling 1,727 cartons of Fresh Peaches, 1,207 cartons of Fresh Nectarines and 365 cartons of Fresh Plums because of a listeria concern.

The Fresh Peaches, Fresh Nectarines and Fresh Plums were distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

In Ohio the affected peaches and nectarines were sold at Walmart. None of the plums were sold in Ohio.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

No illnesses have been reported.

The company is investigating the source of the contamination.

If you have bought the contaminated fruit, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can read the full recall details here.