Nearly 200 hurt, several killed in Cuba tornado

HAVANA, Cuba - Cuba's president says a tornado in eastern Havana has killed three people and injured 174 others.

A tornado has torn through the capital of Cuba, causing damage to homes, plunging neighbourhoods into darkness

People in the worst affected neighbourhoods in Havana have been warned to stay indoors after the violent storm tossed vehicles and littered streets with debris. pic.twitter.com/RBUwIXYXIS — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 28, 2019

The Cuban capital was battered late Sunday and early Monday by powerful winds and heavy rains. A blackout hit many Havana neighborhoods around 9 p.m.

Early Monday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel posted photos of himself on Twitter with rescue workers besides what appeared to be a vehicle overturned by the storm.

Estamos recorriendo lugares afectados por fenómeno atmosférico de gran intensidad en Regla. Los daños son severos, hasta el momento lamentamos la pérdida de 3 vidas humanas y se atienden 172 heridos. Varias brigadas trabajando ya en el restablecimiento #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/mPo9yAnaZy — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 28, 2019

Photos posted by Cuban media and Havana residents on Twitter showed cars crushed by fallen light posts and cars trapped in floodwaters around the city. One local radio station said on Twitter that the neighborhoods of Regla and 10 de Octubre and the town of San Miguel de Padron had been affected by the tornado.