Metro RTA in Akron offering free fares on all services during deep freeze

AKRON, Ohio —METRO RTA in Akron announced on Monday it is offering free fares during this week’s deep freeze.

Our FOX 8 meteorologists say temperatures will take a tumble Tuesday, which by Wednesday will result in temperatures staying subzero potentially for 30+ consecutive hours.

With temperatures expected to be so low, METRO says the offer will begin Tuesday, January 29 and last through Friday, February 1.

That means free fares on ALL services including line-service, Northcoast Express, SCAT, and Call-A-Bus.

“We do not cancel operations; this is transportation people can rely on. We run 359 days a year, in all weather conditions,” METRO Executive Director Dawn Distler said in a press release. “We want to make the boarding process as easy as possible for folks coming in from the cold, so we decided to waive fares during the arctic blast. It was an easy decision to make.”

If you’re a first-time rider, you can call METRO at 330-762-0341 or visit akronmetro.org for schedule information.

METRO is the public transportation provider in Summit County.

