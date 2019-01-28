Man exposes himself at Rittman assisted living facility, grocery store

RITTMAN, Ohio– The Rittman Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself twice this weekend.

The first happened at an assisted living facility on Sunset Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the man went into a resident’s room with the zipper down on his pants.

An employee reported the suspicious person to police the following day.

Also Saturday morning, a worker at a grocery store on Main Street went to the police station to report seeing a man expose himself. The suspect was in a red Toyota in the parking lot. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate him,

Rittman police said they believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.