CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

Police found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of E. 24th St. and Rockwell Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

