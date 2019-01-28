× Man asking for help locating missing brother from Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio man has posted on social media, hoping someone will see his post and help bring his brother home safe.

According to Daniel O’ Donnell’s post on Facebook, his brother, Joe O’Donnell, has been missing since January 22.

Daniel says Joe is 5’11,” weighs 250 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. He says a missing persons report has been filed with Lakewood police.

Daniel asks that if you see Joe, please contact your local police department and let them know his location.

**More missing persons cases, here**