LIVE VIDEO: Warren police at board of education meeting after removal of school resource officer

WARREN, Ohio – Warren police officers are expected to pack a board of education meeting Monday evening, demanding a formal apology from the superintendent of schools.

Many of them are still angry about how the school district treated school resource officer Adam Chinchic, who was escorted from Jefferson PK-8 school after issuing the principal a parking ticket on January 8.

Chinchic issued the ticket to principal Carrie Boyer for parking in a handicapped space.

According to the city’s law director Greg Hicks, Chinchic had repeatedly warned Boyer previously about parking in the space.

According to Hicks and the police union, superintendent Steve Chiaro ordered the officer removed from the school.

Chinchic has been reassigned to patrol duties.

Chiaro has since admitted that the situation could have been handled better, but the police union is demanding a full and public apology from the superintendent and Principal Boyer.

