Akron medical marijuana cultivator begins harvesting

AKRON, Ohio – Harvest of medical marijuana began for the first time in the City of Akron Monday at the AT-CPC of Ohio cultivation facility.

Rep. Tim Ryan and local officials were on hand for a media tour of the Home Avenue facility led by company executives.

AT-CPC of Ohio does business as Calyx Peak Companies. According to the press release, it manages eight permits and 280,000 square feet of cultivation, extraction and distribution facilities in Ohio, California, and Nevada.

Other area cultivators have already begun harvesting. Buckeye Relief in Eastlake harvested its first batch of cannabis plants in early December.

Ohio dispensaries first opened January 16 to begin selling cannabis products like oils, edibles, and lotions.

Patients must first be registered. To register, patients must have a recommendation from a certified physician, complete an email form and pay a $50 fee.

Only people suffering from qualifying illnesses, including AIDS, Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis, are eligible.

