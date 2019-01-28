I-Team: Warrensville Heights police officer placed on leave, being investigated for possible sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Warrensville city officials have asked the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into allegations of possible misconduct by an on-duty police officer.

Dave O’Neal, with the state attorney general’s office, confirmed the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into allegations that an officer may have engaged in a possible sexual assault in his cruiser while on-duty.

O’Neal said agents started the investigation in the last couple of days. He did not know how long it will take.

The I-Team tried to go to the police department to talk to the chief but we were not allowed inside the building.

A woman came to the door and handed us a written statement, saying the officer in question has been placed on paid administrative leave and that BCI has taken the lead role in investigating the incident.

“We take all reported allegations seriously and will investigate this incident to the full extent,” Police Chief Wesley Haynes states in the written statement given to FOX 8. “We have no further comment on this pending investigation.”