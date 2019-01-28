Fox 8 Recipe Box: Chinato’s Olive Oil Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Yes you read the recipe name correctly, it is a cake made with 'olive oil' and it is delicious! Olive Oil Cake is one of the offerings on the menu during Zack Bruell Restaurant Week. It will be on Chinato's special menu.

Chef Andy Dombrowski is Zack's right hand man helping run restaurant operations and he visited the Fox 8 studio to show Kristi Capel how easy it is to whip up the olive oil cake. Chef Dombrowski also gave us a preview of what's on the menu at all six of Zack's restaurants for restaurant week.

Click here to learn more Zack Bruell Restaurant week where you can get a 3-course dinner for only $33 per plate.

Chinato’s Olive Oil Cake

Yield 8-10 servings Preheat oven to 350

Grease and line a baking tray with parchment paper (you can also use a glass baking dish such as a pyrex baking time may be a little longer)

Dry ingredients

3 cups all purpose flour

2 cups + 5 ounces sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

Mix all and set aside

Wet ingredients

2 cups EVOO

1 cup 7 ounces whole milk

5 eggs

Zest and juice of 1 large orange

4 ounces orange liqueur

Mix all wet ingredients, add to dry ingredients and fold into with a spatula to combine (make sure not to over mix does not need to be completely smooth)

Spread evenly on greased and lined baking sheet or pan and bake at 350 middle oven rack for 15 minutes spin and bake for an additional 10 minutes test with tooth pick should come out somewhat dry and clean

Remove and cool cut into desired sizes and serve with fresh berries and whipped cream