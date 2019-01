Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A massive house fire closed part of E 143rd Street Monday morning.

Firefighters responded a home at E. 143rd and Coit Road around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters say flames were coming from the house when they arrived.

The house was vacant, and Cleveland fire fought the flames defensively to protect other homes.

E 143rd street was closed for several blocks while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

No cause has been determined.

No one was hurt.