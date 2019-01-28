× Ex-Cuyahoga Falls High School guidance counselor to be sentenced for sexual battery

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– A former guidance counselor at Cuyahoga Falls High School will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Rebecca Sparrow, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery in November.

She was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student. Bath Township police said the incident occurred between February and May 2016.

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District placed Sparrow on paid administrative leave in January 2018. She later resigned.

Court documents said Sparrow will be considered a tier III sex offender and must register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of her life.

