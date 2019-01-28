× Don’t forget to bring pets inside during dangerous arctic cold

CLEVELAND– A very important reminder as dangerously cold weather is set to move into Northeast Ohio this week.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League says be sure to bring your pets inside.

In a press release, the APL says dogs living outside who do not have access to adequate shelter are especially at-risk.

The organization says not only is denying a dog access to adequate shelter against the law, it is also potentially life-threatening; animals living outside or left outside for too long are at risk of hypothermia, frostbite and death.

The APL stresses that pet owners need to remember that even though animals may have a fur coat, that doesn’t mean they are, in any way, prepared to cope with extreme cold. Sick pets, very young or old pets and those with a short coat are especially vulnerable.

The animal protective league offers these tips to protect dogs taken for walks in the frigid weather: Shorten your walks during the arctic blast, and clean the salt from your dog’s pads when you get home.

The Cleveland APL investigates reports of animal neglect and cruelty throughout Cuyahoga County.

The APL says the most common calls are about animals without adequate food, water and shelter.

Anyone who would like to file a report about suspected animal abuse or neglect in Cuyahoga County, should call the Cleveland APL’s Humane Investigations Hotline at 216-377-1630 and leave the location of the animal; please also leave your contact information.

