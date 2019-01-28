Dad says gun accidentally discharged, striking 10-year-old son in Giant Eagle parking lot

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are investigating an incident that happened in the parking lot of Giant Eagle on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, police say at around 3:50 p.m., they received a call about a gunshot in the parking lot area.

A short time after the call, a 37-year-old man arrived at Bedford Hospital with his 10-year-old son, who had a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The man, who is a CCW permit holder, reported the gun accidentally discharged.

The child was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police say, at this time, no charges have been filed. They ask anyone with information about this case to please reach out to the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers, as well, by calling 216-252-7463.