Cuyahoga Valley National Park to resume full operations this week following government shutdown

CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK – Cuyahoga Valley National Park will fully resume regular operations Wednesday, January 30.

In a press release, the park reports staff is working to clear snow and ice from walkways and other facilities.

“I would like to express the National Park Service’s gratitude to the park partners Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Countryside, and Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, as well as local community members, for helping to care for and support Cuyahoga Valley National Park,” Paul Stoehr, acting superintendent said. “In addition, my appreciation goes to the staff who worked while in furlough status. They showed admirable dedication.”

The continuing resolution passed and we are happy to be back at work opening restrooms and facilities throughout the weekend. Boston Store VC will open Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Trails are snowy, but open! pic.twitter.com/zMCKyToVZm — Cuyahoga Valley NP (@CVNPNPS) January 26, 2019

Restrooms and trails are open. The Boston Store Visitor Center will open on Tuesday, January 29 at 9:30 a.m.