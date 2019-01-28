Comedian, TV personality Wayne Brady headed to Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Comedian Wayne Brady will perform at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in August.

The five-time Emmy award-winning actor, singer and TV personality will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

Tickets will cost between $39 and $69 and are available at the Hard Rock Rocksino Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this year, Brady wrapped up a three-month run starring as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” in Chicago.

He got his first break on the ABC version of “Whose Line is it Anyway.” He joined forces with Dave Chappell to create the “Training Day” sketch. He also guest starred on several TV shows including “30 Rock,” “Everybody Loves Chris,” “Dirt and “How I Met Your Mother.”

He also returned for his 9th season as host oe CBS’s “Let’s Make A Deal,” along with a new 5th season of “Whose Line is it Anyway.”

He has another national tour planned, a movie and a possible new TV series.