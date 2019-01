Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We are saluting one of Cleveland's own today.

Reginald Jagers is one of the top discus throwers in the world.

The five-time all American at Kent State is currently training for the 2020 Olympics.

If you would like to nominate a person, place or thing that is truly 'Cleveland's Own,' click here.

**More stories on Cleveland's Own, right here**