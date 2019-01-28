Cleveland police investigate 3 overnight shootings; 3 hurt, 1 killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating three shootings that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Halle Avevnue.

According to Cleveland police, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

That victim is being treated at Metro Hospitals.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to another shooting call in the 2400 block of E. 84 Street.

Police say there were two victims at that scene.

One 18-year-old male and another victim are being treated at Cleveland Clinic. Both victims were shot in the legs.

The third shooting was deadly.

A 39-year-old man was shot to death at E. 24 and Rockwell.

Homicide investigators are piecing evidence together at that scene.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates on these developing stories.