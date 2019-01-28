City of Akron’s 311, email still affected by last week’s cyber attack

AKRON, Ohio– The city of Akron is still dealing with the effects of last week’s cyber attack.

City officials learned of an unsuccessful attempt to access city funds on Tuesday. There is no evidence to suggest the personal information of taxpayers or residents was compromised.

The FBI, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the National Guard aided in the investigation.

“(They) placed the City of Akron in a strong defensible position to begin proper remediation of the virus. The remediation process will evolve and remain constantly fluid, and it will ultimately require some city business systems to be taken offline temporarily,” the city said in a news release on Monday.

Issues remain with the following services:

The online 311 portal is unavailable, but the phone system is working.

City employees do not have access to emails. Residents should call 311 for assistance.

Credit card payments are unavailable in certain city departments, including recreation, building and tax. Tax payments can be mailed to: City of Akron Income Tax Division, 1 Cascade Plaza – 11th Floor, Akron, OH 44308-1100. Water/sewer bills can be mailed to: Akron Utilities Business Office, PO Box 3674, Akron, Ohio 44309-3674



Late fees and penalties will not be assessed for customers who are unable to access the payment systems, and utilities will not be shut off for non-payment until the process is working again.