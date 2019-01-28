Chocolate Crawl 2019 returns to Willoughby
The second annual Chocolate Crawl Willoughby will be in February. Visit all the bars and restaurants in DTW (Downtown Willoughby) and sample various chocolate infused foods. Locations will also be offering a drink special to go along with the food. Special pricing on these drinks will be for those with wristbands only which means the people that bought tickets for the event.
Ticket price will include your passport that lists all participating locations and their dish. As you get your sample, that location will mark it off your passport and you can move onto the next one. You can go in any order you’d like. Ticket price does include the sampling of all the food from each location. Buy your tickets today!
***Don’t forget to get an EXCLUSIVE $5 OFF at checkout with promo code: FOX8
IMPORTANT INFO
When you go through the buying process, there are 2 fields. A buyer field and an owner field. The buyer field is for the person buying the ticket/s. And the owner field is for each individual that will own a ticket.
There will also be a voting app that allows the people to pick their favorite chocolate dish.
Check In Location : Ballantine
Participating Locations
BRIM Kitchen + Brewery
Food Sample : Chocolate Raspberry Macaron with a Raspberry Meringue
Drink Special : Loki’s Dark Heart which is Chocolate Raspberry Stout & Chocolate Martini
Frank and Tony’s Place
Food Sample : Mole Boneless Wings
Drink Special : Chocolate Covered Pretzel Shot – $3.50 Ticket Holders / $4.50 Non Ticket Holders
Nickleby’s
Food Sample : Chocolate Mole Chicken Wing
Drink Special : Chocolate Pudding Shots – $3
Chagrin River Diner
Food Sample : Espresso & Chocolate Crusted Beef Carpaccio
Drink Special : Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate – $3
Ballantine
Food Sample : Dark Chocolate espresso torte with a salted milk chocolate drizzle & raspberry coulis
Drink Special : Brooklyn Chocolate Stout – $3 Ticket Holders / $5 Non Ticket Holders
Sol
Food Sample : Asado de Bodas (Slow stewed pork in a red chili and chocolate sauce)
Drink Special : Spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate – $5 Ticket Holders / $7 Non Ticket Holders
Barrio
Food Sample : Shredded Mole Chicken Taco
Drink Special : Chocolate Covered Strawberry (Woodford reserve, muddled strawberries and dark creme de cacao) – $7 Ticket Holders / $9 Non Ticket Holders
Mullarkey’s
Food Sample : Chocolate Covered Bacon
Drink Special : Godiva Chocolate Shot – $2 Ticket Holders / $4 Non Ticket Holders