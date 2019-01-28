× Chocolate Crawl 2019 returns to Willoughby

The second annual Chocolate Crawl Willoughby will be in February. Visit all the bars and restaurants in DTW (Downtown Willoughby) and sample various chocolate infused foods. Locations will also be offering a drink special to go along with the food. Special pricing on these drinks will be for those with wristbands only which means the people that bought tickets for the event.

Ticket price will include your passport that lists all participating locations and their dish. As you get your sample, that location will mark it off your passport and you can move onto the next one. You can go in any order you’d like. Ticket price does include the sampling of all the food from each location. Buy your tickets today!

***Don’t forget to get an EXCLUSIVE $5 OFF at checkout with promo code: FOX8

IMPORTANT INFO

When you go through the buying process, there are 2 fields. A buyer field and an owner field. The buyer field is for the person buying the ticket/s. And the owner field is for each individual that will own a ticket.

There will also be a voting app that allows the people to pick their favorite chocolate dish.

Check In Location : Ballantine

Participating Locations

BRIM Kitchen + Brewery

Food Sample : Chocolate Raspberry Macaron with a Raspberry Meringue

Drink Special : Loki’s Dark Heart which is Chocolate Raspberry Stout & Chocolate Martini

Frank and Tony’s Place

Food Sample : Mole Boneless Wings

Drink Special : Chocolate Covered Pretzel Shot – $3.50 Ticket Holders / $4.50 Non Ticket Holders

Nickleby’s

Food Sample : Chocolate Mole Chicken Wing

Drink Special : Chocolate Pudding Shots – $3

Chagrin River Diner

Food Sample : Espresso & Chocolate Crusted Beef Carpaccio

Drink Special : Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate – $3

Ballantine

Food Sample : Dark Chocolate espresso torte with a salted milk chocolate drizzle & raspberry coulis

Drink Special : Brooklyn Chocolate Stout – $3 Ticket Holders / $5 Non Ticket Holders

Sol

Food Sample : Asado de Bodas (Slow stewed pork in a red chili and chocolate sauce)

Drink Special : Spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate – $5 Ticket Holders / $7 Non Ticket Holders

Barrio

Food Sample : Shredded Mole Chicken Taco

Drink Special : Chocolate Covered Strawberry (Woodford reserve, muddled strawberries and dark creme de cacao) – $7 Ticket Holders / $9 Non Ticket Holders

Mullarkey’s

Food Sample : Chocolate Covered Bacon

Drink Special : Godiva Chocolate Shot – $2 Ticket Holders / $4 Non Ticket Holders

