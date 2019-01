× Canton police investigating body found in Nimisilla Creek

CANTON-The Canton Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in the Nimisilla Creek near Mill Road Monday.

Little information has been released as of right now. Canton Fire Department’s water rescue unit is also on scene assisting.

Police are waiting for the Stark County Coroner’s Office to make a positive identification.

