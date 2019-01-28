Boil advisory remains after Middleburg Heights water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Portions of Middleburg Heights and Strongsville remain under a boil advisory following a water main break early Monday morning.

The Cleveland Water Department said staff noticed a drop in pressure at the Engle Road pump station shortly after 2 a.m. The break sent water 4 feet into the air.

Customers were left without water or very low pressure. Less than two hours later, crews isolated the break and by 9 a.m. pressure was building. Water pressure should fully be restored Monday afternoon.

It will take most of the week to complete repairs to the 36-inch pipe, which was installed in 1961.

The Cleveland Water Department will not lift the boil advisory until samples are tested. Those results are expected on Tuesday. Residents in the following area should boil water for 1 minute and allow it to cool before consuming it.

To restore service, water was redirected from other mains. That means people outside of the boil advisory area may experience discolored water or air in the lines.

Engel Road is closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area between Sheldon and Bagley roads.