Arctic blast: Temperatures will take a tumble, turn dangerously cold

Rain has moved in this evening… but that will quickly transition back to snow as the first of two powerful cold fronts arrive. After that, arctic air will be in a rush to invade Northeast Ohio. A coating to an inch of snow is possible tonight.

ATTENTION PARENTS AND KIDS: Get ready for school closings! Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday, which by Wednesday will result in temperatures staying subzero potentially for 30+ consecutive hours. Several standing record low maximums and minimums are in jeopardy of being outdone!

Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 BELOW!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)