Wind chills in single digits, flurries possible Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Wind chills Sunday evening are in the single digits with a partial clearing taking place.

It's rather quiet Sunday night. A few flurries are possible with increasing clouds ahead of our next system.

Here's a look at your overnight hourly forecast:

Temps will be rising into the upper 30’s to around 40 Monday (fairly common in this type of cold pattern) followed by some light snow and a period of rain during the late afternoon. Then we're transitioning back to snow late Monday night before the arctic front approaches.

Then…. get ready for an arctic outbreak! Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday and by Wednesday we will be challenged to reach zero with several standing record low maximums and minimums in jeopardy. Dangerous wind chills of 25 BELOW possible.

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Be prepared and stay warm and safe.

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather, here.