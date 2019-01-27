Wind chills in single digits, flurries possible Sunday night

CLEVELAND -- Wind chills Sunday evening are in the single digits with a partial clearing taking place.
It's rather quiet Sunday night. A few flurries are possible with increasing clouds ahead of our next system.
Here's a look at your overnight hourly forecast:
Temps will be rising into the upper 30’s to around 40 Monday (fairly common in this type of cold pattern) followed by some light snow and a period of rain during the late afternoon. Then we're transitioning back to snow late Monday night before the arctic front approaches.
Then…. get ready for an arctic outbreak! Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday and by Wednesday we will be challenged to reach zero with several standing record low maximums and minimums in jeopardy. Dangerous wind chills of 25 BELOW possible.
Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)
Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)
Be prepared and stay warm and safe.
Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: